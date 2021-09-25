Person tests positive at Auckland hospital ED

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 after presenting at the Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department in Auckland yesterday.

Waitematā DHB said the patient was appropriately streamed upon arrival and placed in a separate area for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

"Patients in this area are kept separate from each other. Following a positive Covid-19 test, the patient was moved to a negative pressure room and has since been discharged to MIQ."

A spokesperson for the DHB said a small number of patients had also been appropriately streamed into the same area and those patients would be monitored and tested; however, there was no direct contact with other patients.

"A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated. Due to the correct use of PPE and infection and prevention and control protocols, the risk to staff is considered low."

They said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had advised the DHB that the overall exposure risk is low.