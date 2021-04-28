Perth traveller in managed isolation, faces fine or possible jail

A traveller from Perth who flew to New Zealand despite the lockdown in the Western Australian city may face a fine of up to $4000 or six months in jail.

It was revealed yesterday that a New Zealander was able to board a plane in Perth while the city was in lockdown, and then fly to Auckland via Sydney even though transtasman flights from that state were meant to be on hold.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at today's Covid update that the man was still being investigated.

"Any person who enters NZ who is ineligible for quarantine-free travel is required to isolate for 14 days."

A fine up to $4000 or six months' jail is the penalty for breaching the Air Border order, he said.

The risk from the person's travel to New Zealand was "low", and he had not attended any of the locations of interest in Perth.

The traveller had tested negative before leaving Perth, was now in a managed isolation facility and would be tested on day 12 of his stay.

The Covid-19 response relied on people following the rules, he said.

Earlier today Immigration NZ manager Peter Elms said the breach was found during routine passenger checks after the man arrived in New Zealand on Monday.

"He had left the airport by the time we realised that that was a passenger that had come from Perth and was ineligible," Elms told RNZ.

The ministry said the public health safety risk was assessed as low.

Enough vaccines for all NZers

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said at today's update that there will be enough Covid vaccines for everyone in New Zealand - but Kiwis will need to be patient in some cases.

In total, about 232,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

There have been 172,564 people who have had first doses, and about 60,024 who have had both doses.

In the past seven days, there were 47,981 vaccine doses administered.

There are no new community cases to report today, and two cases in managed isolation facilities. The two cases travelled from the United States and Japan.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 27.

Airport worker's close contacts test negative

Meanwhile, all close contacts of the Auckland Airport worker infected earlier this month have now returned negative tests.

Bloomfield said there were no new clues as to how the worker, who cleaned a plane carrying passengers from high-risk countries, was infected.

Bloomfield said 488 applications had been received from Sport NZ - including Black Caps and Olympians - for early vaccinations, as well as seven applications from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"We are also adding to our stocks of the Pfizer vaccination. We have received around 685,620 doses into the country – enough to vaccinate more than 342,000 people with the two doses required for maximum protection."

AstraZeneca is on track for a decision in June about whether it will be MedSafe approved. There is not currently a plan to include it in the vaccine rollout.

A considered clinical approach would be needed to determine how to use it, if it was approved, Verrall said.

The vaccine rollout was currently three per cent ahead of schedule. Northland DHB was running behind schedule, and a bigger effort to use the vaccines available there is underway.

A total of 95 per cent of MIQ workers were now vaccinated, and some of those unvaccinated had appointments to get a jab, Bloomfield said. Staff who are unvaccinated will be redeployed from the frontline from the end of the month.

Patience would be required for the nationwide rollout, partly because a two-week gap between the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine was recommended, Verrall said.

An extra 2000 to 3000 full-time vaccinators will be needed for the rollout when it ramps up from July. More GPs, pharmacies and urgent care facilities will be able to vaccinate people from July, she said.

Brochures about this roll-out are being delivered to letterboxes.