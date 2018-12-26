Peters 'disappointed' by Japan whaling resumption

The Japanese cabinet have voted to leave the International Whaling Commission. Photo: ODT files

The Japanese Government has confirmed it will restart commercial whaling in July, exiting the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

It will stop its so-called scientific whaling in the Antarctic Ocean, and only fish in seas near Japan and the country's exclusive economic zone.

Japan will not be able to continue research whaling in Antarctic waters, because countries that do so are required by the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling (ICRW) to join the IWC.

"From July 2019, after the withdrawal comes into effect on June 30, Japan will conduct commercial whaling within Japan's territorial sea and its exclusive economic zone, and will cease the take of whales in the Antarctic Ocean/the Southern Hemisphere," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

"Although scientific evidence has confirmed that certain whale species/stocks of whales are abundant, those member states that focus exclusively on the protection of whales, while ignoring the other stated objective of the ICRW, refused to agree to take any tangible steps towards reaching a common position that would ensure the sustainable management of whale resources."

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said while ceasing whaling in the Southern Ocean was welcomed, it was sad to hear about the confirmation of their withdrawal.

"We are disappointed [Japan] is leaving the Commission with an intention to resume commercial whaling within Japan's own exclusive economic zone," Mr Peters said in a statement.

"Japan is a valued supporter of the international rules-based system and we had hoped Japan would choose to stay in the Commission.

"Whaling is an outdated and unnecessary practice. We continue to hope Japan eventually reconsiders its position and will cease all whaling in order to advance the protection of the ocean's ecosystems."

Mr Suga said that the ICRW - which details the orderly development of the whaling industry - was not taken into account at the IWC's most recent meeting.

The Sankei newspaper said the decision to withdraw from the commission was made at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday after the government decided it would be difficult to resume commercial whaling while a member of the international body.

The IWC in September again rejected Tokyo's request to resume commercial whaling.

Conservation group Sea Shepherd has long protested against Japan's whaling programme, often trailing its whaling ships in Antarctic waters.

A spokesperson, Michael Lawry, said while it was concerning endangered whales would now be hunted for commercial purposes near Japan, the decision had some positive outcomes.

"They've said they will no longer... kill whales in the Southern Ocean, which is fantastic news because that's what we don't want them to do. The next great thing about it is that, if they leave the IWC it means that Atlantic whale sanctuary will then go ahead because they've been voting against that for years."

Japan has defied international protests to conduct what it calls scientific research whaling, having repeatedly said its ultimate goal is to whale commercially again.

In 2014, the International Court of Justice ruled that Japan should halt Antarctic whaling.

Japan suspended its hunt for one season to re-tool its whaling program with measures such as cutting the number of whales and species targeted, but resumed hunting in the 2015-2016 season. It caps its Antarctic catch with a quota of 333 whales annually.

Japan has long maintained that most whale species are not endangered and that eating whale is part of its culture. It began scientific whaling in 1987, a year after an international whaling moratorium began.

The meat ends up on store shelves, even though most Japanese no longer eat it. Whale consumption accounted for 0.1 percent of all Japanese meat consumption, according to the Asahi newspaper.

Japanese media said that Japan could no longer take advantage of the IWC exemption for scientific whaling if it withdrew from the group because the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas requires its signatories, including Japan, to work through "the appropriate international organizations" for marine mammal conservation.

Japan has also continued to hunt smaller species of whales that are not covered by the IWC in its coastal waters.

- RNZ/Reuters