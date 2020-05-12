Peters says hongi may never return

Many people stopped using hongi as a greeting in March after the first cases of coronavirus in New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images (file)

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has delivered a warning to Maori in relation to hongi: "Cultures that don't adapt die."

Winston Peters. Photo: Getty Images

Maori will have to make cultural changes to adjust to a Covid-19 world, he says.

Many iwi stopped using hongi as a greeting in mid-March after the first cases of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Peters today questioned whether the hongi would ever come back and said he supported the 10 people limit at funerals and tangi as the country moves to Alert Level 2 on Thursday and continues social distancing.

During a media briefing this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about the hongi comment and said she had seen iwi leaders determine for themselves how they'd keep their people safe.

She said the hardest thing through all of this, as a human, have been funerals and tangi, but they were a place where people wanted to comfort others and come together.

The Government had made the same tough calls for other gatherings where people came together such as weddings and birthdays, she said.

"We know this is causing pain but we've equally tried to been consistent."

Cabinet did consider if there was "a way to do this differently" but it was "a very, very difficult" thing to find a way to facilitate them, she said.