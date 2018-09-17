Pilot who failed alcohol test suspended

A Singapore Airlines pilot who failed a random alcohol test over the weekend has returned to Singapore as an investigation continues.

The airline has apologised to passengers after its pilot on board a flight from Melbourne to Wellington on Saturday was busted during a random drug and alcohol test on the entire flight crew.

The pilot was found to have a higher than suitable blood alcohol limit and subsequently failed the test - resulting in the scheduled flight, as well as a return flight, to be cancelled.

An airline spokesman said today that the captain involved had been suspended from all duties - effective immediately - and had returned to Singapore.

A full investigation is being carried out in Singapore with Singaporean and Australian authorities involved.

The spokesman said they were unable to comment on the "specifics'' of the incident.

"However, the investigation will look at all of the facts and will consider what implications they have against our policies; as well as the policies of Australian and Singaporean air services.''

Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority - which carried out the random drug and alcohol test - is also involved in the investigation.

A number of passengers took to social media over the weekend after they were made aware of the reason behind the cancelled flights.

