Plan to cut maternity beds scrapped

Photo: RNZ

Health New Zealand has decided not to proceed with a proposed trial to cut 12 maternity and gynaecology beds at Wellington Regional Hospital.

The move was aimed at making more room for patients from the overcrowded Emergency Department, according to a leaked memo.

But after an emotional meeting with staff yesterday who felt blindsided by the proposal, Health NZ has back-tracked, saying it understands the importance of the services to women and families across the region.

"After careful consideration of feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, the proposal will not continue.

"Health New Zealand remains committed to optimising the use of all available beds across our facilities, particularly during peak periods when demand increases significantly," Jamie Duncan, Coast and Hutt Valley Group Director of Operations, said.

Midwives, doctors and nurses had begged Health NZ to abandon the proposal for a four-month trial beginning in August that would re-allocate 12 beds to create a medical ward for ED patients.

Health NZ previously said occupancy figures showed maternity often had unused beds. But staff disputed that, saying the wards were often at capacity.

Health NZ this afternoon said it would continue to work with staff and clinical leaders to explore sustainable ways to enhance patient flow and improve access to timely care for all patients, while ensuring the specialised support that maternity and gynaecology services require.

"Patients are at the centre of every decision we make. We will continue to work closely with our clinical leaders and teams to ensure the best possible outcomes for women accessing maternity and gynaecology care," Duncan said.