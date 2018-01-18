Plane makes emergency landing at Auckland

The plane did a circuit and dumped fuel before it attempted to land back at the airport it had left an hour earlier. Photo: Supplied

An international flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Auckland International Airport overnight after the plane experienced major hydraulic problems.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said a full emergency was declared at Auckland Interational Airport just after midnight when a China Southern Airlines flight to Gaungzhou had problems after takeoff.

Osmond said the international flight had departed Auckland about 11pm but soon after reported hydraulic and possible tyre problems.

The Boeing-777 did a circuit and dumped fuel before it attempted to land back at the airport it had left an hour earlier, he said.

"We got advised by airport control at 12.01am it was coming in and had hydraulic and or tyre problems.

Osmond said 10 crews were at the airport when the plane made its approach into Auckland.

It landed safely just before 12.20am, said Osmond.