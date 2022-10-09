Plane makes emergency landing with five on board

Five people were on board a plane that made an emergency landing near Christchurch this morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident just after 11am.

The plane had an issue on take-off and the pilot performed an emergency landing in a paddock short of the runway, police said.

Five people were on board, and only minor injuries have been reported.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said crews from five stations responded and were leaving the scene now.

There was no report of fire or anyone trapped, but crews assisted ambulance crew and police with treating a couple of minor injuries at the scene.