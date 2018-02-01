Plane makes safe landing after engine trouble

Flight NZ8231 from Rotorua to Wellington was diverted to Palmerston North this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

A plane has safely landed at Palmerston North Airport after announcing it was in trouble.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said Flight NZ8231 from Rotorua to Wellington was diverted to Palmerston North this morning after the pilot elected to shut down one of the engines as a precautionary measure due to an engineering issue.

The plane then landed safely and without incident about 9.20am.

"This in line with standard operating procedure and Q300 aircraft are designed and tested to land on one engine and our pilots train for this scenario," the spokeswoman said.

"The aircraft was met by emergency services as a precaution in line with normal procedures. Please note, this was not an emergency landing."

She said passengers would be offered road transport to Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said it had been alerted to a plane having engine trouble and the usual emergency services responses began.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed one of the plane's engines had shut down, followed by a safe landing.