Plastic may help preserve vital clues: Otago Uni expert

Dr Angela Clark. Photo: Otago University

Plastic wrapped around a body found in Gulf Harbour north of Auckland may help preserve evidence that can be used in the investigation, a forensic anthropologist says.

Recreational fisherman Paul Middleton recovered the bag on Tuesday morning and alerted police after finding the remains inside.

Police hope a post-mortem carried out today will provide answers about the death, but stress the investigation is still in the very early stages.

They are still working to establish the person's identity.

University of Otago lecturer Dr Angela Clark - a forensic anthropologist who also works with police - told RNZ's Checkpoint programme tonight the several layers of plastic could help the investigation by preserving the clothes and slowing the decomposition process.

"It will probably preserve the body for a short period of time, it'll protect the body from the effects of water."

The plastic, combined with the immersion in water, would affect the decomposition time. It would also help to preserve any clothing found on the body, allowing more evidence be collected, she said.

"The decomposition process will be a lot slower than you might expect if the body was on land."

Dr Clark - who specialises in water forensics - said there were many factors to consider when investigating a body found in the ocean, including the warmth of the water, how salty it is, and the speed of the current.

It could be possible to work out where the body entered the water, with similar mappings on other cases where experts on local water flow were called in, she believed.

The body was found floating on top of the water and Dr Clark said this could indicate it had not been in the ocean for long.

However, in most cases the body would initially sink, before floating back to the surface as the body broke down, she said.

"Water is a very variable medium, so it's hard to predict."