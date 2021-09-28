PM and Bloomfield giving Covid update

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield are providing the latest Covid-19 case numbers this afternoon.
Ardern is also expected to announce changes to the Auckland boundary rules, including more groups of people who will be permitted to travel from level 3 to level 2.
Yesterday there were 12 new community cases in the Delta outbreak, all in Auckland, with all but two of them epidemiologically linked.