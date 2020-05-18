PM announces digital contact-tracing app

On Wednesday, the Government will launch a digital contact-tracing diary to aid physical contact tracing methods and will outline how further decisions will be made about alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement alongside Education Minister Chris Hipkins at the post-Cabinet press conference.

The digital diary app would be released on Wednesday and would help people log their movements. The app allows people to keep the data to themselves, rather than share it with other businesses.

Ardern said it was simply a way of recording where you've been and didn't need significant sign-up to be effective.

The Government is still looking at other digital contact-tracing apps, Ardern said.

The Government will also reinstate the 100% funding band for teacher-led ECE services after it was scrapped by the previous Government in 2010, Ardern said.

It will cost $278.2 million to restore, she said in a post-Budget announcement.

At a time when there might be lower demand, for early learning services, this funding would encourage centres to keep fully-trained teachers on staff, Ardern said.

Today a school survey found more than 209,000 students attended schools - which is more than 80%. 36,780 students attended early learning services - which is more than 50% of students.

ardern_lockdown_conference_getty.jpg Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

Hipkins said high quality early childhood education played a "huge role" in children's lives. Studies showed "if we get it right" for early learning, there were flow-on effects for later life.

Asked whether the funding might see some unqualified teachers lose their jobs, Hipkins said the funding was an incentive, not a compulsion.

But there would be some shifts in participation patterns which could impact some services.

The Government would be "playing an active role" in ensuring services didn't fall over, he said.

Of the 20% of students not yet back at school, Hipkins said they expected participation to grow over the coming week and has asked schools to support families in getting the confidence to get back to school.

Last week, the Government said newly trained early childhood teachers would get pay increases of up to 9.6% in July as a first step towards putting all qualified teachers on the same pay scales.

More than $151 million over four years was allocated in last week's Budget to lift the minimum pay rate for qualified teachers in private and community-owned education and care centres from July 1 to the same as the starting rate for kindergarten teachers - $49,862 a year.

Ardern is also expected to speak about Auckland's water shortage and said this morning she was expecting a report from Environment Minister David Parker on the issues.

But said ultimately the solution for Auckland was finding alternative sources of water.

After the driest four months of a year in Auckland's history, dam levels are sitting at 43.9% - compared with a historical average for this time of year of 76.7%.

Restrictions which came into effect on Saturday for the first time since 1994, ban residents from washing cars or watering gardens with outdoor hoses.

Those who flout the rules could be fined up to $20,000.