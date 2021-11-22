PM confident DHBs can cope with Covid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is confident that district health boards will be able to cope with Covid-19 pressures over the summer.

Ardern said the fact we have Covid-19 in New Zealand is not a new phenomena, nor is the fact people and workplaces need to be prepared for the virus.

She said the areas which have "the most significant number of people coming into them" over the holiday period have been identified.

"We've (been) with the district health boards and the Ministry of Health already identified the areas where we have the most significant growth in population, they've been stress testing those DHBs' Covid plans because they are the areas that have larger movements of people to ensure that they are prepared for extra population in those areas."

Ardern said when the government considers alert levels on November 29, it will be considering regions' likely status over summer as well as their vaccination rates.

Vaccine passports are not mandated for accommodation and Ardern said the vaccine passports were only being used in high-risk environments such as hospitality.

In the past people have been in a range of different situations when they contracted Covid-19, Ardern said.

"We have actually had cases in camping grounds before so our public health units have managed them before and I expect that they would continue to do the same."

She said health authorities get in touch with people when they have Covid-19 and work through a plan for the person and their family regardless of where they are when they are diagnosed.

Ardern said she wants people to be able to travel this summer and to be able to connect with family and friends.

"But ideally we want people to be vaccinated when they do that and if they're from Auckland and unvaccinated we want them tested."

Ardern said she has heard concerns from some areas, particularly in Northland, that do not want people visiting from other regions.

"And that's where we're working and the police are working closely with iwi around what we can do to allay some of those concerns.

"Mostly of course that's coming from the concern of Auckland but as you know we have put in expectations around the movement of Aucklanders and the vaccination and testing requirement should assist with that and then it just becomes a matter of checks in the northern border."