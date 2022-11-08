PM defends skipping climate conference

In 2020 Jacinda Ardern declared a climate change emergency, but has never gone to COP as New Zealand's leader. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is defending her decisions to again not attend the annual United Nations climate conference, saying she is instead going to APEC and the East Asia Summit later this month.

More than 100 world leaders will make appearances at the two-week COP27 conference under way in Egypt, including the United States and French presidents, and Britain's new Prime Minister.

Key players China, India and Russia were not attending.

In 2020 Ardern declared a climate change emergency, but has never gone to COP as Aotearoa's leader.

Her decision has been criticised by the National Party, but Ardern said New Zealand Prime Ministers had not routinely attended COP meetings.

Climate experts were not expecting many splashy new pledges at this conference, with Egypt wanting the focus to be on implementing promises already made.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw would represent New Zealand, flying out later this week.

Ardern said no one would question her commitment to climate change.

"In fact, one of the things I've been at great pains to ensure is that within the Asia-Pacific region where climate change has not had the profile it needs, that I ensure in every contribution I make I raise the issue of climate change and the impact it's having on our region and regional security.

"There was a time when I was sometimes one of only two leaders that discussed this significant issue, but now we are starting to see change."

The Prime Minister said she raised climate change in her speech to the UN in September, at the Pacific Islands Forum and in her White House meeting with US President Joe Biden.

She said she had complete faith in Shaw.

"He is a minister, he applies Cabinet's collective responsibility and represents New Zealand's interests well at COP - always has.

"If I have the opportunity in the future to attend a COP I would like to, but I also just have to make sure I can fulfil all of my other responsibilities."