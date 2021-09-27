PM fronts post-Cabinet update, self-isolation trial details expected

Details about a trial for select travellers to self-isolate rather than go through managed isolation are expected to be released this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are providing the update.

A pilot programme focused on businesses and organisations which needed to send staff overseas was announced in August as part of a broader plan to start reopening the borders.

It was designed to run between October and December this year, and include only a limited number of vaccinated travellers.

Ardern said in early August, the roadmap to reconnect New Zealand was released including a staged approach.

That included a self-isolation trial for some travellers.

Cabinet has decided the pilot would be capped at 150 people. It would focus on those who needed to travel for business, primarily in the private sector.

Ardern said it would be coupled with a testing and monitoring regime. It was only being offered to businesses because they had "some skin in the game".

Expressions of interest would open on Thursday.

They will remain open until October 20.

Ardern said it was an indication of where the Government wanted to go in the future. It was also looking at shorter periods of isolation for some.

"All of this will help with the bottle necks, which have kept our borders safe."

RSE bubble

The plan to re-open quaratine-free travel for RSE workers from the Pacific would start again with Vanuatu from early October, Ardern said.

All those taking part from Vanuatu, Samoa and Tonga would need at least one vaccine dose.

Ardern said it allowed a trial of a "pseudo" form of shortened isolation for some travellers.

RSE workers will also have to isolate for seven days on arrival, but this does not need to be done at an MIQ facility.