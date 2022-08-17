PM hasn't spoken with Gaurav Sharma since suspension

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has not spoken to Gaurav Sharma since announcing his suspension from caucus yesterday.

She said she had been clear that Monday's late night meeting would not pre-determine the result after Sharma's serious misconduct, and it was a place for MPs to speak their mind. She denied any issues regarding bullying had been raised during that meeting.

Ardern was facing questions as she attends a school opening in Auckland today.

Yesterday she announced that Sharma, MP for Hamilton West, had been suspended from Labour's caucus after repeated breaches of trust that involved Sharma publishing details about party matters in the public arena - contrary to party rules.

Asked whether the party knew where and how he was, Ardern said they had made "every effort" to make sure he was supported.

She said it was apparent Sharma needed space.

On why there wouldn't be an independent review into Sharma's claims, Ardern said many facts of the situation weren't disputed, only the way interventions with Sharma's employment matters were done. She stood by those interventions.

She said the caucus had sent a message to Sharma saying they needed to rebuild trust.

Ardern said she wouldn't have used a suspension if they didn't believe there was a path back for him to stand for re-election

Asked whether she was confident no other bullying issues would come from her MPs, Ardern said there 237 staff working for Labour MPs and there would be issues, the main thing was they were resolved.

The Sharma saga began on Thursday last week when he published a column in the NZ Herald, alleging "rampant" bullying within the Labour Party and Parliament, alongside other claims.

A former staffer of Sharma's then spoke out about an alleged culture of bullying that existed in his office, which they claim was so bad it forced them into needing counselling.

Subsequent social media posts from Sharma detailed his claims of bullying against Labour's former chief whip and MP for Wairarapa, Kieran McAnulty.

McAnulty has not responded to repeated requests for comment but in an interview with 1News yesterday, he echoed Ardern's earlier statements that Sharma's claims were unsubstantiated and did not require investigation.

Sharma has not, so far, provided evidence to prove his claims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

Sharma's position within the caucus was discussed at a caucus meeting yesterday afternoon. Despite being the only item on the agenda, Sharma didn't attend, telling the Herald he had other engagements.

In his interview with the Herald prior to the meeting, Sharma said he wanted an investigation into the claims about himself and those he made against McAnulty.

It was also revealed Labour MPs met in secret on Monday night to discuss Sharma without telling him.

Ardern claimed this was because MPs did not feel comfortable airing their thoughts with Sharma present.

Unfortunately for Ardern, one of the MPs mistakenly told Sharma of the late-night meeting, which is thought to have informed his absence from yesterday's official caucus meeting as he may have suspected his suspension was pre-determined.

The suspension would be reviewed in December and it would be decided whether Sharma was welcomed back into the caucus having learned his lesson, expelled for further breaches or remained suspended.

Ardern would comment on the issue while opening Waterview Primary School in Auckland, alongside local iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki.

The school had been completely re-constructed following the demolition of the original 63-year-old school buildings while the Waterview Tunnel was being dug beneath the area.