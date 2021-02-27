PM to hold press conference as new community case revealed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front a Covid-related press conference at 9pm tonight.

A new Covid case has been detected in the community in Auckland and announced tonight.

The case is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a 'casual plus' contact.

The student had earlier returned three negative tests.

The Ministry of Health revealed the case at around 7:25pm.

The latest case developed symptoms on Tuesday. "As a result, the person is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February."

They were tested on Friday and the positive result was received today.

Four new locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has released four new locations of interest tonight:

• Hunter Plaza (26 February)

•Burger King Highland Park (25 February)

•Your Health Pharmacy (23 February)

• Pak'nSave Manukau (21 February)

Anyone who visited these locations are to be considered a contact of a Covid case "out of an abundance of caution". No specific times have been mentioned by the Ministry so far.

Meanwhile a gym in Papatoetoe has been closed today after being told a person who has tested positive had visited twice, including on Friday.

This exact location has not been confirmed by health officials, but it is located in Hunter Plaza.

CityFitness Papatoetoe told members in an email tonight:

"We have been notified by Auckland Regional Public Health that a person who tested positive for Covid 19 visited our Papatoetoe location on the dates and times below."

Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm

Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm

"We have been advised the Auckland Regional Health Board will contact directly anyone who was in the gym during that time and designated as a "Close" or "Casual Plus" contact who should follow the steps below."

Health officials' focus remains on KFC in the Auckland suburb of Botany. A family member of one of the Papatoetoe High School students who tested positive had been told to stay home and isolate, but instead went to work at the fast-food restaurant on Monday.

The Ministry of Health said earlier today there were three categories of contacts related to KFC. Eleven people in the first category are close contacts plus who also worked there and are in 14-day isolation.

Members of the public who entered the store at the time are close contacts who must get tested today, and casual plus contacts who went the drive-thru should also get tested today. Both groups should isolate until receiving a negative result.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was, "like everyone, frustrated" about the person who went to work at KFC.

"We want people to do the right thing because that's what keeps everyone safe."

Despite this, she is warning against a "mass pile [on]" of the person in question, as that might create an environment where people are too afraid to get tested.

She is asking for everyone who may have come into contact with the new case to "do the right thing" and isolate.

And if they don't, she is sounding a warning: "There is a section 70 order".

That order means a medical officer of health can oblige people to isolate.

"We have some legal footing for that ... and so there are repercussions," Ardern said.

Earlier today, prior to the latest community case being revealed, there was only one Covid-19 case in managed isolation.