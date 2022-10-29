PM on office attack: Similar incidents becoming more common

Damage from the attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office in Auckland. Photo: Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's unfortunate that incidents such as the one in which a woman carrying a sword allegedly damaged her electorate office have come to be expected.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested after Ardern's Mt Albert office was damaged about 8.20am on Thursday.

In a call to The New Zealand Herald newsroom on the same day, a woman claimed she had used a sword to smash a window 10 times before shoving a smoke bomb into the office.

Ardern subsequently told reporters in a press conference in Antarctica - where she has been visiting - that incidents such as this were happening regularly at her electorate office, but they were not "okay".

"Unfortunately, one thing I have observed is we have had some fairly consistent activity over the past couple of years," Ardern said.

"That does not make it okay."

No staff members were inside the office when it was damaged.

"Number one for me is making sure the wonderful people who work with me are safe," Ardern said.

"And I was thankful to hear they weren't present at the time."

She said such incidents were "extremely upsetting" because staff in electorate offices deserved a safe place to work and they were ultimately there to "assist people".

"They help them with housing issues, immigration issues, welfare issues," Ardern said.

The incident also raised fresh concerns about the safety of politicians in the lead-up to the next election campaign.

Ardern said she couldn't predict whether incidents like Thursday's would become more or less frequent in the lead-up to the next election.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson last month said politicians might have to increasingly take official security teams around with them.

That was especially up for consideration during the next election campaign when MPs typically do walkarounds in the electorates to meet voters, Robertson said.