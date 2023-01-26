PM promises cost-of-living action

Chris Hipkins follows Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro into the ballroom at Government House, in Wellington, where he was sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister yesterday. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has put the "bread and butter" issue of inflation at the top of his government’s agenda, saying yesterday’s figures confirm it is the right approach.

Mr Hipkins was sworn in as prime minister yesterday by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon continued to cast the Government as having done nothing about the cost of living, but Mr Hipkins argued the Government’s actions were making a difference.

Annual inflation numbers for the quarter out from Stats NZ yesterday were unchanged at 7.2%, about in line with expectations.

There were signs inflation may have peaked, and some supermarkets were expecting drops in fruit and vegetable prices in coming weeks, but rate rises and recession were still expected.

Economists say there was unlikely to be much respite from rising costs this year.

Speaking in his first media briefing as prime minister after chairing the Cabinet yesterday, Mr Hipkins said work on reprioritising policy to tackle the issue had "started in earnest".

"We will be reining in some of our plans, putting them on a slower track, giving us more room to move and greater capacity to focus on the immediate priority issues facing New Zealand, particularly the cost-of-living pressures that have been caused by the global economic situation."

He said the inflation numbers from yesterday were not unusual in comparison to other economies, but the Government would continue to work to reduce it.

"Our overall rate of inflation: 7.2% here in New Zealand; 7.8% in Australia, 10.5% in the United Kingdom, the OECD average is 10.3%, the European Union is 11.1%.

"The Treasury is forecasting real government consumption will fall by about 8.2% over the next couple of years which they say indicates that fiscal policy is supporting monetary policy in dampening inflationary pressures, but there’s more to do and the fight must and will continue.

"New Zealand is not immune to those international pressures and they will continue to have an impact on our rate of inflation."

Mr Luxon, speaking during a visit to a budgeting service in Papakura, said those using the service were the same people using foodbanks up and down the country.

"Again a third quarter of inflation sitting at 7.2% or thereabouts.

"It just speaks to a government that is causing huge pain and suffering for people because it has no plan and it’s not tackling the underlying issues of inflation," he said.

He was critical of Mr Hipkins’ language about reprioritisation and new focus on the economy.

"Nothing’s changed, so the reality is he can say whatever he wants but I find it incredibly cynical that here we are six months, seven months out from an election and all of a sudden we’re miraculously going to focus on the economy.

"Give me a break."

Mr Luxon listed National’s "five-point inflation-fighting plan".—

- Not adding costs to businesses that would be passed on to consumers through higher prices.

- Open up immigration to grow the productive economy.

- Control government spending "incredibly well and tightly as we expect people to do in their household budgets".

- Inflation-adjusted tax thresholds.

- Refocus the Reserve Bank solely on inflation.

Mr Hipkins argued the Government had been doing its part to address the underlying causes, including at the petrol pump and the supermarket, and it was having an impact.

He listed fuel tax cuts and changes to benefit rates as examples where the Government had stepped in, and said while it was too early to see the results of changes to immigration from a month ago, he had heard positive feedback from businesses.

He said the Government would not stop there and would continue to make changes — and May’s budget was not set in stone.

He signalled he would not forget other priorities — highlighting climate change as well as education, health and housing — but all of them were linked to cost-of-living pressures, he said.