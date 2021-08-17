PM says focus on bringing Kiwis home from Afghanistan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has spoken with families in Afghanistan and the immediate focus is on bringing Kiwis, those at risk, and their immediate families to New Zealand.

Afghanistan has been in global headlines after United States and other western forces pulled out of the country, leaving the Taliban to retake control of the country.

Yesterday, Ardern announced that New Zealand would try to bring Kiwis and those who helped New Zealand's forces in Afghanistan to leave the country, sending a C-130 Hercules to assist in evacuations.

The Prime Minister said today that the New Zealand Defence Force was working alongside other countries and partners, and is talking about deploying a significant number of personnel to secure landing sites.

"Certainly I am aware that commercial flights have started cancelling their route into Kabul ... the airport isn't a secure environment."

She said it was a difficult environment for anyone to operate in right now.

"We may be deployed into third countries and so on ... nor necessarily would we share every detail."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Afghanistan is a difficult environment for anyone to operate in right now. Image: NZ Herald

Ardern said the priority was to get every New Zealander out of Afghanistan, as well as those who were at risk as a result of helping New Zealand's efforts there, but the government cannot give guarantees about timing.

Asked if there was a risk they could not be brought home, she said they were doing all they could.

She would not characterise the situation as New Zealand relying on Australian forces to help people get out of Afghanistan. "It will be, as you can see, a joint effort across the international community."

National Party leader Judith Collins this morning said the Government had been "cruel" not to earlier bring to New Zealand the people who helped New Zealand's efforts.

Ardern said the previous National government had brought in the initial criteria for who could be brought out of Afghanistan, and that no one expected things to change there as quickly as they did.

She said Cabinet was acting "very quickly" to get to Afghanistan and support the evacuation of New Zealanders and people at risk.

Asked about the Taliban's assurances that freedoms will continue, Ardern said no one was "taking anyone at their word", and what will matter is actions.

"Particularly around human rights and particularly from New Zealand's perspective we'll be looking to see how women and girls under a Taliban regime will be treated. That's been a particular focus for us, and our presence in the time that we have been there has been for instance seeing that women and girls are able to access the basics, such as education."

She said the immediate focus was on bringing New Zealanders, those at risk, and their immediate families to New Zealand. "You can only imagine if you're here and you're watching those images in Afghanistan and you're seeing what is happening there how distressing that would be."

Earlier, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the NZDF would not be required to land in the capital, Kabul, but will be providing airlift support in and around Afghanistan. He confirmed last night the aircraft would be in the country by Wednesday at the earliest.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled over the weekend as Taliban forces closed in on Kabul, and those who have opposed the Taliban regime have been trying to do the same with fears of retaliation and a crackdown on freedoms, particularly women's rights.

US President Joe Biden today said he stood squarely behind his decision to quit the country, that US forces could no longer make a difference and the mission in Afghanistan had never been for nation-building.

Ardern said there would not be a review of New Zealand's presence in Afghanistan, but she did not believe that contribution was a failure: "It made a difference for those living in Afghanistan and their daily lives."

The rapid changes seen in Afghanistan did not diminish the efforts there, she said.

"Our focus now has to be on the wellbeing that New Zealand can place on protecting the lives of those that supported us while we were there and that is exactly what we're trying to do."

Sport Minister Grant Robertson says while he has not been briefed on security for New Zealand cricketers heading into Pakistan, which is across the border from Afghanistan, he knows they have international security consultants and experts and would expect they would be making use of them now.

He said there was no consideration at this stage of home isolation for sports teams such as the Warriors. The pilot programme for home isolation was a "very limited" one.