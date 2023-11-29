PM should 'pull Peters into line': Hipkins

Chris Hipkins Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says it was right for New Zealand On Air board member Andrew Shaw to quit over posting critical comments about Winston Peters - but says the new prime minister should pull his deputy into line.

Shaw resigned over a post he made regarding the deputy prime minister, and unreservedly apologised for comments made about Peters on LinkedIn.

Shaw was responding to comments from Peters on Monday, during which he accused state-funded media organisations of a lack of independence from the previous government.

NZ First leader Winston Peters. File photo

Hipkins told Morning Report the board member's comments were not appropriate in the context of his role.

"While I've a lot of sympathy for his comments, I think Winston Peters' behaviour's been outrageous.

"I think as a member of the New Zealand On Air board, I think it's very important that Andrew Shaw upheld the ... political independence of New Zealand on here as an entity.

"So I think he's done the right thing in standing down."

Peters said in reference to the Public Interest Journalism Fund that media "cannot defend $55m of bribery".

The three-year $55m contestable fund for journalists initially set up to shore up public interest media during the Covid-19 pandemic was wound up in July.

Hipkins said the fund was established under the coalition government of which Peters was deputy prime minister.

He said there was "absolutely no basis in fact" for the accusation of bribery and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon should be "pulling Winston Peters into line".