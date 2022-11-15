PM tests for Covid after Cambodian leader falls ill

Jacinda Ardern. Photo: ODT files

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested negative for Covid-19 after taking a precautionary rapid antigen test because her Cambodian counterpart has come down with the virus.

Ardern has had several personal meetings with Hun Sen in recent days at the East Asia summit in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

A spokesperson said she was feeling well but would monitor for symptoms while continuing as normal with her trip.

Ardern is engaged in a round of events involving a New Zealand business mission in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.