PM on vax tour to help stop Delta spread

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a vaccination drive through in Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga In Hastings today. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued her whistle-stop tour of the eastern North Island today, urging people to get vaccinated amid fears Covid-19 will spread.

The Delta outbreak is on the march, with fears Northland could be the next region to see community transmission.

Health officials reported 44 new community cases of Covid on Friday, with 41 in Auckland (where the outbreak began seven weeks ago) and three in neighbouring Waikato.

One of those infections was an essential worker, travelling in and out from locked down Auckland to Northland's major centre Whangarei.

That individual has been isolated and contact traced, with health officials to confirm their movements and any locations of interest.

Further south, the Government has extended the border for a lockdown that now loops in more of the Waikato region.

Cases emerged in Hamilton, New Zealand's fourth-biggest city, and the nearby surf spot of Raglan last weekend, and in midweek infections popped up in the tiny towns of Kawhia and Karapiro.

Image: Instagram

More than 40% of New Zealand's population is now under lockdown (alert level 3) as the Government tries to strangle the outbreak, eight weeks after it emerged.

It remains to be seen whether Ms Ardern will extend the lockdown border north in response to the Whangarei case. A second infection may compel her to do so.

The region north of Auckland is home to some of the world's most spectacular beaches - and some of the worst vaccination rates in the country.

Between Whangarei and Cape Reinga, the northernmost point of the NZ mainland, a string of suburbs and towns have fewer than half of eligible adults vaccinated.

If Covid-19 enters these places, also some of NZ's poorest and furthest from health facilities, it could prove deadly.

Vaccination rates are looming as Ms Ardern's greatest challenge in the coming weeks as the Government transitions from its heralded elimination strategy to a reluctant acceptance of living with the virus.

Image: Instagram

The Prime Minister yesterday left the capital, Wellington, for the first time since the Delta outbreak was identified, heading for Rotorua, Hawkes Bay and the East Cape, picking out towns that also have low vaccination rates.

She visited Murupara - where a school-aged Ms Ardern lived for a brief time - which boasts vaccination rates of about 32% of the eligible population.

On her Instagram, she said "at the drive thru vaccine station today, roughly 8% of the population came through for a vaccine. Fantastic!!".

She visited another drive-through vaccination centre in Hastings today, before opening the Tairawhiti Arts Festival in Gisborne.

New Zealand's overall vaccination rate trails Australia - with 78% of the eligible population at least partially vaccinated, and 42% having received two doses.

On Friday, 25 Kiwis were in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care.

The Delta outbreak has now infected 1492 people, and on the weekend will overtake the 2020 outbreak as New Zealand's largest of the pandemic.