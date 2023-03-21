PM's chief of staff fought reforms now canned by Hipkins

A lobbying firm headed up by the Prime Minister's chief of staff Andrew Kirton worked for liquor companies in their fight for major changes to a container return scheme that has now been ditched by the government.

Kirton worked for the New Zealand arm of trans-Tasman lobbying firm Anacta, resigning just one day before he was announced as chief of staff for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on 1 February.

Documents obtained under the Official Information Act by RNZ show Anacta was lobbying the government on behalf of Asahi and Lion, who feared the scheme would hurt their businesses.

In May 2021 Lion wrote to Environment Minister David Parker saying it supported "sustainable waste solutions" and could accept a container return scheme (CRS) but not the one proposed.

"Our least favoured approach would be a poorly designed, unnecessarily expensive and inefficient CRS, which is largely what came out of the 2019-2020 council-led design group process and recommendations."

The beer giant told Parker that the scheme was "a matter of substantial material interest for Lion New Zealand's business".

Documents obtained by RNZ show Kirton emailed officials in Parker's office in May 2022 setting up meetings for Asahi.

"Wondering if you had time this Wednesday for a quick beer," he asked the officials. "Asahi are in town from Auckland/Sydney this week and I'm setting up a couple of intro meetings with folk from the Beehive."

Asahi and Lion, along with industry groups representing spirits, brewing and liquor store interests, signed a June 2022 letter to Parker opposing the government's plan.

"Introducing a CRS as currently described will add significant costs to the cost of living for consumers and the cost of operating for businesses. A balance needs to be struck between maximising recovery and recycling while minimising the financial burden on households and businesses."

A July 2022 email from Kirton's Anacta lobbying firm, on behalf of Lion, Asahi and Coca-Cola, told Parker they could now support a CRS but with major changes, including halving the deposit rate.

Container return schemes encourage consumers to return containers for recycling by including a refundable deposit in the purchase price. The deposit is refunded when the container is returned.

The beverage companies said the proposed deposit rate of 20 cents could reduce their sales by up to 20% and increase the price of their products by a similar margin.

"We are very concerned that this would have significant impacts on small and large businesses and the wider economy."

Hipkins said last week the government would defer work on the scheme - one of a raft of policies sacrificed in a strategy the government claims will allow it to focus on the cost of living.

"It will add a small cost to the average household and we don't want to be imposing additional costs on families at this time," Hipkins said.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister did not address direct questions from RNZ about whether his chief of staff had declared a conflict of interest relating to his lobbying work for alcohol companies.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said Kirton "completed a conflict of interest process in line with established Ministerial Services practice" when he took up the job, a day after resigning from his lobbying firm.

The spokesman said Cabinet decided to defer the container return scheme this year after feedback from a range of submitters.

"It was Minister Parker who proposed the deferral of the scheme due to its cost of living implication. Mr Kirton played no role in that process," he said. "He was also not involved in the Cabinet decision around re-prioritisation."

RNZ asked whether Kirton told the Prime Minister which clients he had lobbied for and what conflicts of interests he had declared but those questions were not addressed.

Other plans for alcohol reform were also scrapped in the government's policy reset last week. Moves to consider a ban on alcohol companies sponsoring sport - as recommended by a ministerial review in 2014 but heavily opposed by the liquor lobby - are off the table for now, as is a review of alcohol pricing.

Unlike most developed countries, lobbying is unregulated in New Zealand. There is no public lobbying register and no obligation for lobbying firms to disclose their clients, meaning the companies they work for are largely kept secret from the public.

New Zealand is also in a small group of developed countries where there are no 'cool off' periods, to limit the revolving door of people moving between government and lobbying jobs.

Kirton was Jacinda Ardern's campaign manager at the 2017 election and Labour's General Secretary from 2016 to 2018, before leaving to work as a lobbyist for Anacta and then emerging as chief of staff for Hipkins.