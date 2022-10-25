PM's flight to Antarctica turned back

The Prime Minister was travelling on an Air Force C130 Hercules. Photo: RNZ (file)

The Prime Minister's flight to Antarctica has been turned around due to bad weather at McMurdo Sound.

Jacinda Ardern was travelling to the South Pole today to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand's Antarctic home - and the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Jacinda Ardern

Antarctica New Zealand spokesperson Megan Nicholl said the C130 Hercules that Ardern was travelling on had to be turned around to Christchurch.

"Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon (we call it a boomerang flight)," she said in a statement.

An update would be provided on the next steps, Nicholl said.

Ardern had been expected to be in Antarctica from today until Friday and to see first-hand the research, environmental protections, conservation and operations undertaken by New Zealanders working there, as well as experiencing the challenges of working on ice.

She is a well-known Antarctic history buff, with explorer Ernest Shackleton one of her personal heroes.

Ardern was also set to see the preliminary work for the estimated $344 million redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years.

The redevelopment is due to be completed in 2028.