Police, AOS and Fenz cordon off Christchurch street

Armed police, the Armed Offenders Squad and Fenz have cordoned off a Matai Street West in Riccarton. Photo: Sam Sherwood

Armed police have cordoned off a street in Riccarton, Christchurch, after an "incident".

The Herald understands a person at an address at Matai St West has threatened to harm police.

Multiple police vehicles are in the street. Photo: Sam Sherwood

A witness said at least a dozen police vehicles are on the street.

An armed police officer is telling people trying to access the street that there has been an "incident" and that the street is blocked off.

A fire engine and the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) have been called in. Photo: Sam Sherwood

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and a Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) vehicle are also in the street.

The witness said the fire engine has driven onto a property followed by police officers.

The Herald has approached police for comment.