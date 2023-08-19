Police, AOS and Fenz cordon off Christchurch street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Armed police have cordoned off a street in Riccarton, Christchurch, after an "incident".
The Herald understands a person at an address at Matai St West has threatened to harm police.
A witness said at least a dozen police vehicles are on the street.
An armed police officer is telling people trying to access the street that there has been an "incident" and that the street is blocked off.
The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and a Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) vehicle are also in the street.
The witness said the fire engine has driven onto a property followed by police officers.
