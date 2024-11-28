Police car hit Luxon's limousine

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis were on their way to Wellington Airport about 3.30pm yesterday when a police car crashed into the back of them on Cobham Drive.
Luxon said the crash was "a bit of a shock", but that he was "all good".
"Very minor incident, we're all fine."
Luxon and Willis had been at Parliament for a media conference responding to the cut in the Official Cash Rate yesterday.
The crash took place shortly afterwards as they headed for a flight.
A police spokesperson said it was a minor nose-to-tail collision, with no injuries reported, and no members of the public were involved.
An investigation has begun.
A spokesperson for the Department of Internal Affairs confirmed the crash and said in a statement that the Crown car "sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle".