Police car hit Luxon's limousine

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis were on their way to Wellington Airport when the crash occurred. Photo: RNZ

Police say one of its vehicles crashed into a Crown limousine carrying the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis were on their way to Wellington Airport about 3.30pm yesterday when a police car crashed into the back of them on Cobham Drive.

Luxon said the crash was "a bit of a shock", but that he was "all good".

"Very minor incident, we're all fine."

Luxon and Willis had been at Parliament for a media conference responding to the cut in the Official Cash Rate yesterday.

The crash took place shortly afterwards as they headed for a flight.

A police spokesperson said it was a minor nose-to-tail collision, with no injuries reported, and no members of the public were involved.

An investigation has begun.

A spokesperson for the Department of Internal Affairs confirmed the crash and said in a statement that the Crown car "sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle".