Police car's highway crash investigated

The cause of a crash involving a police car on State Highway 1 in Canterbury is being investigated.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash south of Timaru, between Craigie and Daniels Rds, about 11.20am on Sunday.

One of the vehicles was a police car driven by an officer.

Two people were understood to be in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

"Thankfully no injuries were reported, but the occupants of both vehicles were understandably shaken," police said in a statement.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash."

The road was temporarily blocked until both vehicles were towed.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

Two people were treated at the scene by ambulance staff. One person had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries but no one was taken to hospital.

-With RNZ