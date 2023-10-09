Police cars hit by vehicle towing stolen jet skis

Two police cars have been damaged by a vehicle towing stolen jet skis in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Go RV Caravans & Leisure in Albany Village, Auckland, after a vehicle rammed into its entrance.

The entrance has since been cordoned off with police tape.

Shortly afterwards police spotted a vehicle near Kumeū towing two jetskis, which it is understood were stolen from the caravan store.

Police tracked the vehicle to Dominion Rd in Mt Roskill where it collided with two police vehicles, causing minor damage before coming to a stop against the kerb.

Two occupants jumped out and fled to a nearby address. At least a dozen police vehicles were at the scene along with dog handlers and the police helicopter circling overhead.

Two men - one in an orange jacket, the second wearing a black jumper - were arrested and the vehicles involved were towed.