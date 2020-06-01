Monday, 1 June 2020

Police catch man who fled Papakura District Court

    A man who scaled a barbed wire fence to escape police custody has been recaptured overnight.

    Cody Evans (21) has been arrested and is due to appear in court today on charges of escaping custody.

    Evans was due to appear in the Papakura District Court last Thursday - on charges that included unlawfully takes motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police - when he fled.

    He scaled a barbed wire fence at the courthouse and got away despite authorities trying to grab him.

    Evans was being transferred from a prisoner truck to the court cells when he made a dash.

