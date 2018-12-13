Police caught playing table tennis during property raid

Two police officers have been caught red-handed playing table tennis while executing a search warrant in West Auckland yesterday morning.

Footage has emerged of police officers using the owner's equipment to play table tennis during a raid on a commercial premise in Henderson.

The officers can be seen sharing a game while others work around them and another officer points to a camera above them.

In a replay of the security footage, the owner is heard commenting on the police's behaviour, saying: "They're still playing when the big boss is there. She just pointed out there is a camera up there.

"New Zealand, this what we pay for... and one has just spotted my camera and realised we're actually all on camera, but they keep on playing.

"This is what cops do, they play games. New Zealand police, better work stories, they got them covered."

Waitemata West area commander Inspector Zane Hooper is aware of the video and told the Herald it would be reviewed.

"A post-search warrant debrief will be undertaken," he said.

"This video and the actions of the staff involved will be reviewed as part of this process and the learnings addressed with the respective staff."

The search warrant was executed around 5am yesterday at a Henderson commercial property, with members of the Armed Offenders Squad assisting.

Hooper said because of the large property, the number of persons present and a firearms risk, a "large number" of police staff were sent.

"This was to ensure the safety of our staff, the community and property occupants," he said.

"Once the search area and people present had been contained at the address, some of the additional Police staff were required to remain at the site to assist with later duties.

"Police are aware of the video footage on social media which shows some of these Police staff, in this downtime, playing table tennis at the premises."

Following the search warrant, Hooper said a pump-action shotgun, a rifle, a Taser and ammunition were found at the property.

A 29-year-old male was arrested and will appear in Henderson District Court on a number of firearms and other related charges.