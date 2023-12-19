Police comb park for clues after man found dead

Police in hazmat suits continued to comb a park in West Auckland overnight, 24 hours after a man was found dead in the car park.

The man was reported unresponsive just after midnight on Monday, and was pronounced dead where he was found, in the car park at Royal Reserve in Massey.

Police have opened a homicide investigation and charged a 26-year-old man with murder. He appeared in court on Monday.

Detectives, photographers and ESR forensic scientists remained at the park on Beauchamp Drive overnight.

Six forensic experts in coveralls could be seen carefully walking through the car park and conducting a scene examination using Luminol, which is used to detect traces of blood.

Officers are still maintaining cordons around the carpark.

A police scene guard was also present at nearby Reverie Place, where an arrest was made early on Monday not long after the victim was first found at the reserve.

A police vehicle was parked in the Reverie Pl driveway, and a Waitemata CIB trailer was parked outside the house.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.