Police Commissioner proposes restructure of top tier

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo: Pool

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has released a proposal to re-design the organisation's executive structure.

Coster released the proposal for internal consultation this afternoon, saying in a release it was critical that the police organisation was structured "in a way that enables us to successfully deliver on our vision to make New Zealand the safest country".

"As an employer of 14,000 staff, ensuring we are in the best position to serve and respond to our community is a priority. As part of this I am proposing changes to our organisational leadership structure to ensure we are well set up to achieve this."

Under the proposal, the executive leadership board would be reduced from nine to seven members and require that four of them be sworn officers.

It would also see the establishment of a new role, Deputy Commissioner for Leadership and Capability.

"This position will help ensure our organisation is operationally and culturally in a position to maintain a policing service that aligns with what New Zealander expect and deserve," Coster said.

Coster said the proposal sought to improve coordination between local and national-level policing to reduce crime and harm.

It also seeks greater partnerships with iwi, agencies, and community groups, "to reduce harm and ensure vulnerable people are linked to the support services they need to improve their lives".

Coster said that following feedback from staff, decisions were expected to be announced to staff in late July.