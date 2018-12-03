Police confirm 71-year-old was decapitated

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The 71-year-old man killed in Petone on Friday night was decapitated, police have confirmed.

Police announced a homicide investigation after the man was found dead at the Jackson St property shortly before 10pm on Friday.

On Saturday, as a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man was arrested and appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court on willful damage and drug possession charges.

He was remanded in custody.

A post-mortem is being undertaken today on the body of the victim, and police expect to be able to formally identify him tomorrow.

The scene examination at the Jackson Street Flats is still ongoing, and is likely to continue for several more days.

Police would like to clarify that neither the victim nor the 41-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday are gang members.

Police will not speculate on any potential motive for the killing, a spokesperson said.

The arrested man will be reappearing in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow, and as this matter is before the courts police said they would not be commenting further.

"We want to reassure the community of Petone that this appears to have been an isolated incident, and police are working hard to find answers for the family of the deceased," Detective Inspector Shane Cotter said.

Police would still like to speak with anyone who can assist with information about what happened.

They can call Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000, or information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cotter said residents would notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"Police are committed to understanding what has occurred in this incident and holding to account those responsible for the man's death," he said.

Police are still looking to speak with any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation.

The death would have come as a shock for residents of the longstanding community, a local woman said.

Jackson Street Programme chair Leonie Dodds said the HNZ complex where the man was found was home to residents who knew each other well and had lived in the flats for a long time.