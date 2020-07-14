Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Police confirm one person killed in Canterbury crash

    Photo: File
    A person has died and another has been seriously injured in a two-car crash near Christchurch.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Selwyn Rd and Springston-Rolleston Rd just after 8am on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

    "Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on the intersection.

    "Police were alerted to the vehicle collision at 8.09am this morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and diversions are in place.

    "The intersection will likely be closed for a couple of hours.

    "Police continue to investigate the circumstances."

    A St John spokesman said: "We are currently taking one person to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries."

    He referred all other inquiries to police. A rescue helicopter was also called to the scene.

     

