Police deal with gaggle of geese

A large gaggle of Canada geese have sparked warnings for Auckland motorists.
Police asked motorists on State Highway 18, near the Constellation Drive on-ramp, to drive with caution while they tried to move the birds on.
"Police have been made aware of a significant number of Canadian geese on the road," police said in a statement.
"Officers have been deployed to try and clear the road but, for now, motorists should drive with caution in the area."
A traffic cam image showed more than 50 of the geese wandering along the road.
State Highway 18 connects West Auckland with the North Shore.