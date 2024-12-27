Police deal with gaggle of geese

The geese appeared to be walking together along the highway. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

A large gaggle of Canada geese have sparked warnings for Auckland motorists.

Police asked motorists on State Highway 18, near the Constellation Drive on-ramp, to drive with caution while they tried to move the birds on.

"Police have been made aware of a significant number of Canadian geese on the road," police said in a statement.

"Officers have been deployed to try and clear the road but, for now, motorists should drive with caution in the area."

A traffic cam image showed more than 50 of the geese wandering along the road.

State Highway 18 connects West Auckland with the North Shore.