Police descend on Auckland property after death

Police are appealing for any sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, in relation to the unexplained death in Ellerslie. Photo: NZ Police / Supplied

Police - including one of the country’s top detectives - have descended on a suburban Auckland property after a man was found dead there last night.

It includes forensics staff - including some wearing boiler suits - on the scene in Ellerslie - and an officer flying a drone over the property.

One of the country’s most high-profile investigators, Detective Inspector Scott Beard, is also at the scene.

Officers investigating the unexplained death have also made a public appeal for sightings of a car after the discovery of an unresponsive man in the Celtic Cr, Ellerslie, home last night.

Police responded to the report of a man found unconscious at a property around 7.58pm.

Police are at a property in Celtic Crescent in Ellerslie following a report of a man found unresponsive at the address. Photo / Corey Fleming

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in the area today, including a scene guard at the property.

When the New Zealand Herald visited the scene, there were at least seven police vehicles there.

An officer is also flying a drone over the property, and a police marquee was erected on part of the property around 10.30am.

“Our focus is on establishing the circumstances surrounding the death and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

Police investigating an unexplained death in Ellerslie are seeking sightings of this Kia Rio vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

Beard later told the Herald there may be a media stand up this afternoon, but only if there was “something to say”.

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927.

The vehicle was last seen at the Celtic Cr address.

“Anyone with information that may assist with our inquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 231106/8053. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A scene examination is under way and is expected to take a couple of days.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene on Celtic Crescent this morning.

A woman with cardboard boxes walked into one of the homes cordoned off in the two-unit building.

Neighbours didn’t hear anything unusual last night, but one woman did say police told her a “serious incident” had occurred.

One passerby told the Herald the front unit of the property was only recently on the market and had sold.