Police dish out dozens of warnings

A police checkpoint at Paekakariki. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Police are dishing out dozens of warnings for drivers who have been caught breaking lockdown rules at checkpoints set up around the country.

Police have set up checkpoints throughout New Zealand in case anyone thinks they can go to holiday spots over the long weekend.

While the majority of people stopped at checkpoints were complying with lockdown rules, some were not and were turned around or issued fines, police said.

Four out of 40 vehicles stopped in one hour at a northbound checkpoint on State Highway 1 in the North island at Fisherman's Table, Paekakariki, today were turned around.

They included a man who had driven from Porirua with his dogs and was heading to Waikanae to walk them as "that's where he always goes", and four flatmates heading to Otaki for a day tramp in the bush.

Another couple from Pukerua Bay were heading to Paekakariki to walk the Escarpment Track, which was deemed unsafe.

Police conducted 190 checkpoints across the country yesterday, and while checkpoint data for every district wasn't yet available, initial reports showed:

Almost 400 vehicles were stopped in Southern District, with five warnings given for minor breaches.

Across Central District, 2123 vehicles were stopped, and 57 warnings were given out. Of those given warnings, 26 vehicles were turned around.

In Rotorua, 600 vehicles were stopped with three turned back for non-essential travel.

Up until 4pm yesterday, more than 2000 vehicles went through checkpoints across Auckland, with 46 drivers issued warnings.