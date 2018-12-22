Police dog seriously hurt after stabbing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police dog is receiving treatment at a veterinary clinic after being stabbed during an incident in Northland.
Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a house in Parua Bay, near Whangarei, just before 6.30am today.
A resident had discovered an unknown man inside, armed with a knife and packing items into a suitcase.
The man was still at the house when police arrived, and resisted arrest.
During the ensuing struggle, the man stabbed a police dog in the head two times.
The dog has been transported to a local veterinary clinic, and is reported to be in a serious condition.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and will face a number of charges.