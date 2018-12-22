Saturday, 22 December 2018

Police dog seriously hurt after stabbing

    A police dog is receiving treatment at a veterinary clinic after being stabbed during an incident in Northland.

    Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a house in Parua Bay, near Whangarei, just before 6.30am today.

    A resident had discovered an unknown man inside, armed with a knife and packing items into a suitcase.

    The man was still at the house when police arrived, and resisted arrest.

    During the ensuing struggle, the man stabbed a police dog in the head two times.

    The dog has been transported to a local veterinary clinic, and is reported to be in a serious condition.

    A 30-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and will face a number of charges.

    NZ Herald
