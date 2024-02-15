Police fatally shoot man who threatened parent and child

The western end of Mclaren Rd in Manuwaru was cordoned off by police. Photo: NZ Herald

A man has been fatally shot by police in Waikato.

Police said in a statement the shooting occurred after a “protracted incident” involving a stolen car and an armed man entering a home and threatening a parent and child.

The statement said police stopped a vehicle driven by a “person of interest” on Ulster St in Hamilton City about 12.30pm.

“The driver presented a firearm to police and then fled, driving erratically and at high speed.

“The offender then took a member of the public’s vehicle and continued to flee.”

Police pursued and unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle with road spikes.

“A short time later the vehicle crashed on a rural road in the Matamata-Piako area.”

The statement said the driver fled on foot and entered a stranger’s home.

“Police arrived to find a parent and child were being threatened by the armed offender.

“After being confronted by police, the man was shot and initially critically injured.

“Officers immediately provided medical attention, however he died a short time later.”

No police staff or members of the public were injured.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area in the coming days as multiple scenes were examined and staff worked to “establish a full picture of what has occurred”.

Police would also undertake a formal identification process for the deceased and his family would be provided with support.

The parent and child were being supported by Victim Support and local police, along with other members of the public who were directly affected.

“Today’s events will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, and we will be providing them with ongoing support.

“The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is under way.”

Police have had a section of Mclaren Rd in Manawaru, north of Matamata, cordoned off this afternoon with many police vehicles at the scene.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident at McLaren Road in Manawaru at 1.20pm.

“We sent out one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.”

St John couldn’t confirm if they had transported anyone to hospital.

A police officer at the Mclaren Rd cordon would not comment on what happened and could not say when the road would reopen.

A reporter at the scene said a school bus approaching the cordon was turned around.