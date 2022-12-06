Police hunt for alleged thief in North Canterbury

Police inspect a ute in Greta Valley, north of Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

A manhunt is under way in a North Canterbury township for an alleged thief.

Police were called to Greta Valley, 78km north of Christchurch, shortly before 7am.

It’s alleged a theft took place at a workplace in the region, and the offender fled before police arrived.

The offender is still on the run, and inquiries are ongoing.

At one stage, police appeared to be inspecting a white ute that had crashed into a walkway in Greta Valley.