Police hunt for vandals who damaged Great Walk pou whenua

The Abel Tasman Coast Track. Photo: RNZ / Tracy Neal

Police and Department of Conservation staff are investigating the vandalism of pou whenua along the Abel Tasman Coast Track.

The pou whenua - carved posts marking out boundaries or places of significance to Māori - were at Medlands Beach, close to Bark Bay, and at Marahau. The sites have since been closed.

DOC acting operations manager Phil Crawford said the department and mana whenua were extremely disappointed and were working with police to track down those responsible.

"It's hard to believe someone would vandalise cultural pieces like this along a Great Walk," Crawford said.

"The first pou whenua looks as though someone took a hammer to it and paint was thrown over the second."

Crawford described the damage as mindless acts of destruction.

"Honestly, we're not sure which is stranger - that someone would do something like this, or that they planned enough to bring a hammer and paint along to do it."

A lot of people are on the track at this time of the year and Crawford was hopeful someone might have seen something and could pass information on to authorities.

One pou whenua is of Hohāia Rangiāuru, an important Te Ātiawa chief of Motueka. An online hui was held Monday where Hohāia's descendants expressed sadness at the vandalism.

Mana whenua plan to visit and perform karakia at the site to impose a rāhui and the site will be tapu until further notice.