Saturday, 18 June 2022

Police investigate injuries to Masterton baby

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have launched an investigation after a Masterton three-month old baby incurred critical injuries.

    In a statement, offer in charge of the investigation Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said police were called to an incident at a residential Masterton address shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday 16 June.

    A three-month-old baby was found at the address with critical injuries.

    Ambulance staff immediately transported the child to Masterton Hospital and then on to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

    Police are yet to lay any charges in relation to the event.

    Bysouth said police were investigating the matter while also focusing on supporting the baby's family.

    "This incident is traumatic for all involved. An investigation is underway and Police are working hard to determine the circumstances of the assault.

    "An equally important focus for the investigation team is the support of the whānau and baby."

    He said cooperation of the whānau, friends and the wider community was vital to the investigation.

    Police are expecting to finish the scene examinations of two Masterton properties and one vehicle today.

    • Anyone with information is urged to contact Masterton Police directly or via the 105 number, referencing file number 220617/7497

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter