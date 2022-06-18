Police investigate injuries to Masterton baby

Police have launched an investigation after a Masterton three-month old baby incurred critical injuries.

In a statement, offer in charge of the investigation Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said police were called to an incident at a residential Masterton address shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday 16 June.

A three-month-old baby was found at the address with critical injuries.

Ambulance staff immediately transported the child to Masterton Hospital and then on to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

Police are yet to lay any charges in relation to the event.

Bysouth said police were investigating the matter while also focusing on supporting the baby's family.

"This incident is traumatic for all involved. An investigation is underway and Police are working hard to determine the circumstances of the assault.

"An equally important focus for the investigation team is the support of the whānau and baby."

He said cooperation of the whānau, friends and the wider community was vital to the investigation.

Police are expecting to finish the scene examinations of two Masterton properties and one vehicle today.