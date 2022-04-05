Police investigate sudden death in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to the property on Walcot St in Bromley at about 5pm on Monday.
A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination is starting this morning.
They could not provide any further information at this stage.
It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch on Saturday.
A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.
The case has been referred to the Coroner.
-By Devon Bolger