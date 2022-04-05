Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Police investigate sudden death in Christchurch

    An investigation is under way this morning into a sudden death at a property in Christchurch.

    Police were called to the property on Walcot St in Bromley at about 5pm on Monday.

    A spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and an examination is starting this morning.

    They could not provide any further information at this stage.

    It comes after the death of a mother and son at a house on the corner of Mona Vale Ave and Ayr St in Christchurch on Saturday.

    A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday to try and establish their cause of death - and when they died.

    The case has been referred to the Coroner.

    -By Devon Bolger

     

     

