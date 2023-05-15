Police investigating after two children found dead in Northland

Police at the cordon on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakaka, Northland after two people were found dead this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Whangārei police are investigating the death of two children in Ruakākā, Northland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home in Ruakākā about 7.30am this morning after reports of problems at the home on Peter Snell Rd.

It’s understood the bodies of two children were found at the property.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said one person was being spoken to by police and police aren’t seeking anybody else.

"News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Police, Hato Hone St John and FENZ were at the home this morning.

A house between Tamingi St and Tiki Pl along Peter Snell Rd has been cordoned off.

Multiple police cars are at the scene, carrying out preliminary investigation.

Officers can be seen speaking to the occupants of neighbouring properties.

An unmarked police van towing a trailer has just arrived at the scene.

No further details are available at this stage.

The incident is already being discussed on social media, with several people saying that two bodies had been found at the property.

Business owners in Ruakākā Town Centre say news of the death of two people on the first trading day of the week is upsetting.

One business owner said the usually quiet area was rocked by such sobering news, but the fact police were not looking at anyone else in relation to the deaths was a relief in some ways. She hoped the police presence would be scaled down as the day progresses.

Ruakākā is a beachside community in the Bream Bay area 30km south of Whangārei.

Bream Bay College principal Wayne Buckland said the school was aware of a significant incident nearby and has support systems in place for any of its students who have been affected by the deaths.

"We have informed our Board of Trustees. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as and when needed. We have had no indications of safety issues for our students who are attending school."

"We have a very good working relationship with the local police, and they have informed us that there are no safety concerns for our students or operations," Buckland said.