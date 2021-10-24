Police investigating baby's death at Christchurch house

Police are investigating the death of a newborn baby at a Christchurch house.

A police spokeswoman said the baby was found about 8pm on Saturday.

"A post mortem and scene examinations will be carried out today. At this early stage of our enquiries, no further information is available."

She confirmed a blue police tent had been set up in the backyard of the property.

The owners of the property in Spreydon say they are struggling and traumatised, according to a Stuff report.