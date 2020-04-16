Thursday, 16 April 2020

Police launch homicide investigation in Waikato

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after identifying a body found in rural Waikato this week.

    A local farmer in Horsham Downs called the police on Monday after finding a man's body on their property.

    The man has since been identified as 40-year-old Sao Young of Hamilton.

    Police said they've completed a forensic examination and an investigation team is now working to establish how he got to the farm.

    They are seeking information of any sightings of Young in Hamilton city and the surrounding areas between early March and mid April.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter