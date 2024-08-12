Police lock down Nelson schools, hospital

Armed police set up road spikes at the bottom of Motueka Street. Photo: Supplied

At least four Nelson schools and the hospital are in lockdown as police respond to a family harm incident.

The Armed Offenders Squad is assisting as a precaution, police say.

Motueka Street at the intersection of Tipahi Street, is closed.

St John has been placed on standby and an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a manager have been sent.

Victory Primary School told RNZ it is in lockdown and were told to do so just after 10:30am.

It was waiting for further instructions from police.

Nelson Intermediate School is also in lockdown and says all students are safe, accounted for and in classes with staff.

The school says at the request of police, students who usually walk home or do not catch a bus need to be picked up from now from the cul de sac at the end of Tukuka Street.

Tiphai street in front of the school is closed and whānau can only access Tukuka Street via Waimea Road, or Tipahi Street via Boundary Road, it says.

Nelson College and Hampden Street School both also confirmed on Facebook it was also locked down.

Police at the intersection of Waimea Road and Motueka St. Photo: RNZ

In a statement Health NZ says Nelson Hospital has been placed in partial lockdown restricted to card access only.

"Visitors and patients are able to access the hospital via the main entrances which are staffed with security personnel to allow that access."

Near the scene Artistic Beauty Salon owner Karen told RNZ what she could see.

"Well I have been able to hear an alarm go off for about 10-15 minutes, and I have come out onto the roadside and up by the hospital between Franklin Street and Motueka Street.

"We've got two cop cars blocking the road and down the end of the street heading towards Vanguard. Up Vanguard Street we've got another police car blocking the road there and we have another undercover cop car with some police holding a gun," she said.

Nelson City Council said the incident was causing traffic delays on Waimea Road and surrounding areas.

The eBus route 3 was being diverted away from Motueka Street and Franklyn Street, it said, and this would likely cause delays on the route for the rest of the day.

More to come...