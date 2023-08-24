Thursday, 24 August 2023

Police looking for woman linked to Queen St shooting

    1. News
    2. National

    Tiari Boon-Harris. Photo: NZ Police
    Tiari Boon-Harris. Photo: NZ Police
    Police investigating a homicide earlier this month are searching for a 23-year-old woman they believe is assisting the murder-accused.

    Dariush Talagi, 24, has a warrant out for his arrest following a shooting incident on August 3.

    One of two people shot during a fight in central Auckland died the next day in hospital, and a homicide investigation was launched.

    Police believe people are helping Talagi evade arrest, and one person has already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

    A 32-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and was due appear in the Manukau District Court on 22 August.

    Now, police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

    Dariush Talagi. Photo: NZ Police
    Dariush Talagi. Photo: NZ Police
    Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said: "We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him."

    "We are also reminding Talagi's associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution."

    Bolton asked that anyone with information on either Talagi or Boon-Harris to come forward.

    "No piece of information is too small, and police ask that people do the right thing and come forward.

    "Our advice for anyone who sights Talagi is to not approach him but call 111 immediately."

    Anyone with information can call 105 or go online, referencing the file number 230804/3399.

    Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter