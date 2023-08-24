Police looking for woman linked to Queen St shooting

Tiari Boon-Harris. Photo: NZ Police

Police investigating a homicide earlier this month are searching for a 23-year-old woman they believe is assisting the murder-accused.

Dariush Talagi, 24, has a warrant out for his arrest following a shooting incident on August 3.

One of two people shot during a fight in central Auckland died the next day in hospital, and a homicide investigation was launched.

Police believe people are helping Talagi evade arrest, and one person has already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

A 32-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and was due appear in the Manukau District Court on 22 August.

Now, police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

Dariush Talagi. Photo: NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said: "We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him."

"We are also reminding Talagi's associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution."

Bolton asked that anyone with information on either Talagi or Boon-Harris to come forward.

"No piece of information is too small, and police ask that people do the right thing and come forward.

"Our advice for anyone who sights Talagi is to not approach him but call 111 immediately."

Anyone with information can call 105 or go online, referencing the file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.