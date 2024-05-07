Police name suspect in Ponsonby shooting

Police are looking for this man in connection with the shooting. Photo: NZ Police

Police have named the man they are seeking in connection with a fatal shooting in Ponsonby.

He is Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31.

A warrant had been issued for Kay-Selwyn's arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Sunday's homicide on Ponsonby Rd.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, said police would like to hear from anyone who has information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

“We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“Anyone who sights him should contact police immediately on 111.”

Emergency services responded to reports of a gun being fired outside an address on Ponsonby Rd about 10.20pm on Sunday.

A group of four people, including the victim, exited a parked car on Ponsonby Road and walked in the man's direction.

Multiple shots had been fired and police later found the victim dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Barry said the investigation had been progressing today.

“We know that the community have several questions about what has occurred in Ponsonby on Sunday evening and we can reassure you police are working tirelessly to give the victim’s family answers and to put this man before the Court.

“We are reminding any associates of this man that anyone found to be aiding or assisting him to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Police have set up a dedicated portal for information about the homicide, which can be accessed by going to http://hurley.nc3.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 240506/9353.